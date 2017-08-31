Report: Chargers having trade discussions regarding Dontrelle Inman

With cuts on the horizon this weekend, teams are having to figure out the best ways to trim their rosters while retaining as much talent as possible.

That includes looking to trade players that probably aren’t destined to make your 53-man roster. That could be the situation with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman with the Lo Angeles Chargers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Chargers have had trade discussions regarding Inman, who was the team’s second-leading receiver last season.

Inman set career-highs with 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Chargers. He was given a second-round restricted free agent tender by the team and signed it in April. The tender he signed was worth $2.746 million for this season, but is non-guaranteed.

A willingness to trade Inman could also indicate an optimism surrounding Mike Williams‘ return and when he could be available to the team after missing all of training camp with a back injury.