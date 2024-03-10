Report: Chargers have had exploratory talks about trading Mike Williams, Keenan Allen

At a time when the Chargers are thinking about moving on from a couple of their key players on defense, they're also thinking about moving on from a couple of their key players on offense.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Chargers have had "exploratory talks" about trading receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Breer adds that Allen is less likely to be traded, but the Chargers are listening as to both of them.

Allen, 31, enters the final year of his contract. He has a base salary of $18.1 million, along with a $5 million roster bonus that is due on March 17. Trading him would create $23.1 million in cap space.

Williams, 29, also is in the last year of his current deal. He has a base salary of $17 million, along with a $3 million roster bonus due on March 15. A trade would free up $20 million.

Allen was a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2013. He had 1,243 receiving yards in 2023, his sixth Pro Bowl season.

Williams, a first-round pick in 2017, was limited to three games in 2023. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. It's hard to imagine anyone taking on a $20 million burden for a player coming off of an injury like that.

Via Spotrac.com, the Chargers currently are more than $20 million over the $255.4 million salary cap for 2024. They're currently in the tightest spot in the league.

The Chargers also are reportedly looking into the possibility of trading pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

It's stunning to think all four are available. But that's what happens when an underachieving team cleans house and starts over.