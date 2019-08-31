Report: Chargers give Melvin Gordon's reps permission to seek trade

The Chargers have reportedly given Melvin Gordon's reps permission to seek a trade. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

The Melvin Gordon saga has reached an impasse, and the latest development might be huge: The Los Angeles Chargers have given Gordon’s representatives permission to explore a trade for the running back, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Gordon has been holding out from the Chargers this offseason over contract negotiations. He is seeking more than the $5.6 million that he made last season, and has threatened to demand a trade. He reportedly turned down an offer from the Chargers.

Now, the team has told him that he can go ahead and explore landing spots that he would like to be traded to. But this is contingent on finding a team willing to pay Gordon what he is asking for and that team being able to give the Chargers a return they would be willing to take.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, those two possibilities coming to fruition are unlikely:

No one is going to pay Melvin Gordon what he wants and give the Chargers real value in trade. Giving him permission to seek a trade is all about letting him realize it's not happening. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 31, 2019

Gordon, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, rushed for 885 yards in 12 games last season. He is certainly one of the top rushing talents in the league at age 26, but the Chargers have demonstrated that they are not going to fold to his contract demands just because of his value to the team.

But for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, it remains to be seen how far they will let this linger as the season gets underway soon. This latest development means that they have at least subscribed to the notion that Gordon is for real and perhaps a challenge to the running back to show them something: That there is a team desiring his services and offering a fruitful return package.

Otherwise, the impasse will likely carry on.

