Report: Chargers expected to sign DT Austin Johnson

After addressing the secondary with cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Chargers are bolstering the trenches.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport is expected to sign former Giants defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

More to come.

