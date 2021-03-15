Report: Chargers expected to sign Corey Linsley

The Chargers landed one of the top free agents on the market on Monday. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles is expected to sign former Packers center Corey Linsley. Pelissero adds that it’s a deal that’s expected to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center. With Mike Pouncey retiring and Dan Feeney's free agency, it created a glaring hole at center. The addition of Linsley goes a long way to remodeling a weak offensive line. Voted first-team All-Pro and rated Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 center from 2020, Linsley didn’t allow a sack or a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs.

