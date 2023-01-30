Report: Chargers expected to interview Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator vacancy

Another name has entered the fray in the Chargers’ search for a new offensive coordinator.

Mere minutes after it was reported that the Cowboys were moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Moore is expected to speak with the Chargers regarding the OC vacancy.

Rapoport and Pelissero added Dallas had already given Los Angeles permission to speak with Moore about the vacancy.

A six-year NFL veteran, Moore quickly advanced from QB coach to offensive coordinator in Dallas following his retirement. His offenses were inconsistent year over year, ranging from 2nd in DVOA in 2019 to 24th in 2020, 6th in 2021, and 15th in 2022.

Moore’s perceived ability to not extract the most out of a talented Cowboys offense, including Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb, was ultimately his downfall after Dallas exited the playoffs in the divisional round. But he’s a well-regarded coach around the league who was a head coaching candidate as recently as last season.

Now, his next career step may be moving to LA to build an offense around Justin Herbert.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire