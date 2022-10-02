Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa had core muscle surgery on Friday and attention will now turn toward when he might be able to return to action this season.

Bosa is on injured reserve, so he will miss at least four games before he’ll be eligible to play again. A report on Sunday indicates he’ll be out for a considerably longer time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bosa is expected to miss eight t0 10 weeks while he recovers from the operation. The report notes that the severity of the injury makes it uncertain how effective Bosa will be if he is able to get back on the field within that timeframe.

Chris Rumph is set to move into the starting lineup with Bosa on the sideline. Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, and Derrek Tuszka are other contributors off the edge for the Chargers.

Report: Chargers expect Joey Bosa to miss 8-10 weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk