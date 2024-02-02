Report: Some of Chargers coaching staff revealed

At his introductory press conference, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that the No. 1 priority is building the coaching staff.

While the team hasn’t officially announced any hirings, we know some of the coaches Harbaugh will have on his staff.

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, Mike Devlin is expected to coach the offensive line. Jesse Minter will be the defensive coordinator. Jay Harbaugh will coach the safeties. Ryan Ficken is expected to be retained as special teams coordinator. Greg Roman will be brought in, but his role remains to be seen.

Devlin, a 21-year NFL coaching veteran, finished his second season as the Ravens’ assistant offensive line coach.

Minter was on Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan as their defensive coordinator, where he led college football’s top-ranked defense in 2023.

Harbaugh was an assistant coach for the Wolverines and worked with the running backs and safeties.

Roman was previously Batlimore’s offensive coordinator for four seasons. He is familiar with Harbaugh, having been his OC with the 49ers from 2011-14.

