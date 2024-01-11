Report: Chargers block Giants' request to interview special teams coach Ryan Ficken

The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey earlier this week. They have begun the process of requesting interviews with candidates.

One of those requests was sent to the Chargers to talk to Ryan Ficken.

The Chargers, though, have blocked Ficken from interviewing with the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Despite firing head coach Brandon Staley, the Chargers obviously hope to keep Ficken.

Ficken has spent two seasons in Los Angeles after 15 years with the Vikings, serving as Minnesota's special teams coordinator in 2021 after assisting the unit for the previous eight seasons