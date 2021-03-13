The Chargers aren’t tendering tight end Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team still is hoping to bring back Anderson, according to Pelissero.

For now, Anderson is headed to the free agent market as is starting tight end Hunter Henry.

Anderson, 28, played all 16 games last season with three starts. He made eight catches for 106 yards.

Although Anderson played only 139 offensive snaps, he became a core special teams player. He saw action on 303 special teams snaps in 2020.

Anderson spent his first two seasons in Houston before joining the Chargers. He has played 45 career games with eight starts, making 44 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns.

Report: Chargers aren’t tendering Stephen Anderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk