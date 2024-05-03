Report: Chargers agree to terms with WR D.J. Chark

The Chargers agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal is for a year worth up to $5 million, Rapoport added.

Chark joins a wide receiver room that consists of Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and recent draftees Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson.

Chark spent the 2023 season with the Panthers after signing a one-year deal last offseason. He caught 35 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

A former second-round pick by the Jaguars, Chark’s best season came in 2019. That year, he amassed 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores en route to earning a Pro Bowl berth.

Chark played with the Lions in 2022, totaling 30 catches for 502 yards with three touchdowns.

The Chargers’ goal at wide receiver is to get younger and faster, and Chark has plenty of juice, having run a 4.34 40.

