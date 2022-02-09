Report: Chargers adding Tom Arth as pass game specialist

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is adding one of his former collegiate bosses to his staff.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Los Angeles has hired former Akron head coach Tom Arth as a pass game specialist.

Staley worked for Arth at John Carroll, first in 2013 as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach and then from 2015-2016 in the same position.

Arth went on to become the head coach at Chattanooga from 2017-2018 and spent the last three years as Akron’s head coach. He owns a 52-45 head coaching record, but was just 3-24 at Akron and was fired in early November.

According to Yates, Arth nearly took a job with the Chargers last year. But he elected to stick with Akron for another season.

The Chargers finished No. 2 in passing yards in 2021. Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert finished the year completing 66 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

