Report: Chandler Parsons had more roster control with Mavericks than GM Donnie Nelson

If DeAndre Jordan didn’t renege on signing with the Mavericks, Chandler Parsons might be running Dallas’ front office by now.

Parsons fell out of the NBA last year following a series of knee issues and a car crash. But back in 2014-15, when he played in Dallas, Parsons and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban were close. They discussed Parsons eventually taking an official executive role with the team. Parsons already held roster input, spearheading the team’s pursuit of DeAndre Jordan in 2015 free agency. But after Jordan reversed his pledge to sign with Dallas and instead returned to the Clippers, Parsons and Cuban had a falling out.

Just how much power did Parsons have with the Mavericks prior, though?

Apparently more than general manager Donnie Nelson.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Donnie Nelson ultimately won a power struggle after Chandler Parsons was the primary voice in Cuban’s ear for a couple of years. Chandler Parsons had significantly more control over personnel than Donnie Nelson did for two years. That is simply a fact.

It’s not totally uncommon for a player to have significant personnel input.

But for Parsons, who was never even an All-Star, to have that much say? It’s more surprising.

That said, Cuban effectively runs the front office. So, in some ways, Nelson was closer to an assistant GM than actual GM. A sub-All-Star starter having more power than an assistant GM isn’t quite as shocking.

Nelson’s regained control lasted only so long. Haralabos Voulgaris recently had Cuban’s ear. But Nelson and Voulgaris are both gone now.

The Mavericks just put Nico Harrison in charge of the front office – at least until Tim Hardaway Jr. or someone usurps him.

