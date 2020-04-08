Report: Chances “slim to none” of Jadeveon Clowney return to Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s still out there lobbying Jadeveon Clowney, but that may not be enough.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it appears the Seahawks’ chances of retaining the free agent defensive end are scarce, considering how far apart they are on dollars and cents (mostly dollars).

“The Seahawks had a really strong offer to him,” Garafolo said during an interview on 950 KJR in Seattle. “I don’t know how many different kinds of offers there were, but I know there was a one-year offer, from what I’m told. . . . From my understanding, it was in the $15 million range. He’s still looking in his eyes at $20 million. . . .

“I don’t know that he’s going to be back in Seattle. I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he’ll be back there. They certainly did whatever they could, and if they didn’t have the strongest offer, they certainly had one that was extremely competitive. Nothing in the realm of what Clowney wants, but nobody’s living in that realm right now, to be honest with you.”

The Seahawks signed defensive end Benson Mayowa, but that’s more cover than a like-for-like replacement for the former No. 1 overall pick. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has expressed interest in them as well.

As for Clowney, the Jets and Titans have interest in him, and Garafolo mentioned the Browns as well. But until he can take a physical, it could take time, and if he’s intent on a $20 million deal, he might not find what he’s looking for.

