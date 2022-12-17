Report: Chances are ‘drastically low’ that Oregon holds on to 5-star QB Dante Moore

The last few days have seemingly pointed toward the final outcome for the Oregon Ducks being that 5-star quarterback Dante Moore would end up flipping his commitment to the UCLA Bruins, and the latest intel from 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong may be the most damning information yet.

On Saturday morning, Wiltfong reported that at this point, all signs point towards Moore committing to UCLA, and it would take a massive change for Dan Lanning and the Ducks to be able to hold onto the elite prospect.

“Friday night’s intel says it’s all but done that he would end up in Westwood,” Wiltfong wrote. “Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and new offensive coordinator Will Stein are working to hold on to Moore late in the process but the likelihood of that unless something changes is drastically is low.”

Moore took an official visit to UCLA last weekend, which was the first sign of trouble for the Ducks, and the buzz of his potential flip has grown since then. The idea is that, in Los Angeles, Moore would have a path to start as a true freshman, whereas that same path isn’t as clear in Eugene with the potential return of Bo Nix for the 2023 season.

There is also the transfer QB situation to monitor, where UCLA is hosting both Kent State QB Collin Schlee and Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei on visits this weekend. Should either of them go to UCLA, it might make Moore reconsider his potential flip decision.

Whatever ends up happening, though, it’s clear at this point that the Ducks have to seriously worry about the potential of their 5-star QB flipping schools. They’ve been trying to get him on campus for a visit this weekend, but so far that doesn’t look like it’s come to fruition.

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 97 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2022

Took Official Visit to UCLA on December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire