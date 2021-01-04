The Dolphins will be seeking a new offensive coordinator.

Chan Gailey will not return for the 2021 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The possibility of Gailey’s departure had been much-discussed as the offense struggled to improve after rookie first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa became the starting quarterback. Head coach Brian Flores benched Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tagovailoa midway through the season, and the offense didn’t play as well after that.

The Dolphins’ next offensive coordinator will have a big task in getting the offense fixed with Tagovailoa at the helm. Hiring the right coach for the job may be the most important decision Flores has made in Miami.

Report: Chan Gailey out in Miami originally appeared on Pro Football Talk