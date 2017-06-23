Report: Chad Knaus’ laptop stolen in San Francisco

The Associated Press reported that seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus had his laptop stolen from a rental car in San Francisco. The computer had Knaus’ notes for Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

The AP reported that Knaus and his wife landed in San Francisco on Wednesday and went to Fisherman’s Wharf for dinner. Knaus told the AP that they parked at a meter in a busy area and were gone about 90 minutes. When they returned, the right side passenger rear window was smashed and their briefcases were gone Their luggage was not stolen.

One of the briefcases had Knaus’ computer with his notes for Sunday’s race. The AP reported that Hendrick Motorsports stated that the information is encrypted.

Jimmie Johnson has one win at Sonoma Raceway. It came in 2010.

