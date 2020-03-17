The Chiefs re-signed backup quarterback Chad Henne to a two-year deal, Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com reports.

Henne, 34, signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2018. He spent most of last season on injured reserve after fracturing his ankle during the preseason.

The team activated him off injured reserve Nov. 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He did not play in a game in 2019.

Henne has not started a game since 2014 when he was in Jacksonville. He has seen action in only four games since.

He is 18-35 in his career as a starter, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 12,960 yards with 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

Report: Chad Henne re-signs with Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk