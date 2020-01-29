Report: CFL cornerback Tre Roberson signing with Bears

Former Calgary Stampeders cornerback Tre Roberson is signing a contract with the Chicago Bears, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Roberson, a former college quarterback at Indiana and Illinois State, had interest from over a dozen NFL teams with the Bears being the ones to reel him in on a futures contract. Per Schefter, Roberson will be signing the largest contract for a player making the move from Canada to the NFL since Cameron Wake signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2009.

The San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were teams also reported to have had Roberson in for a workout.

As an undrafted rookie in 2016, Roberson signed with the Vikings and spent most of the 2016 season on their practice squad. He then spent the 2017 offseason on the Vikings’ roster before being cut just before the start of the season.

Roberson appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons for Calgary with 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles and 95 tackles.