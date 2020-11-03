Report: Celtics, Wizards, Magic trying to trade up in NBA draft

The Timberwolves are interested in trading the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The Warriors are interested in trading the No. 2 pick. The Cavaliers (No. 5 pick) and Hawks (No. 6 pick) could trade their picks for veterans.

But does anyone actually want to move up in this wide-open draft?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

League sources say both the Celtics and Magic are trying to move up into the mid-lottery using their own first-round picks, and the Wizards are angling to move up from no. 9.

Boston has multiple first-round picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30). The Celtics also had two first-rounders (Romeo Langford and Grant Williams) and and a high second-rounder (Carsen Edwards) last year. For a team so good, it’s difficult to give so many youngsters enough minutes to properly develop.

Also an issue: roster slots. Boston definitely has good reason to consolidate three picks into one, higher pick.

Washington (No. 9) and Orlando (No. 15) might just have players they like who will be available only higher in the draft. Though it’s smokescreen season, teams looking to move up must call other teams – teams who might not protect the Wizards’ and Magic’s secrets.

Of course, it is still smokescreen season.

