Report: Celtics want to add star to complement Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are hanging on to the final play-in position in the Eastern Conference after starting the year 14-14, but according to a new report, the organization still has belief in its star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and wants to create a new Big Three.

Brown’s name has surfaced in trade rumors, and the 25-year-old’s production has slipped slightly this season, with decreases in his scoring average, as well as rebounds, blocks, assists, steals and 3-point shooting. As a league executive told Action Network, the Celtics would be selling low on Brown if he was moved now, when the one-time All-Star still has a high ceiling. Instead, the Celtics reportedly want to bring in another star to help the team make the leap to legitimate contender status.

Via Matt Moore of Action Network:

There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is “working,” leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “If you’re trading Brown, you’re still probably trading low on him, that’s the wild part,” one executive said. “That front office doesn’t have a history of trading assets early.”

