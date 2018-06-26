Report: Celtics signing EuroLeague point guard Brad Wanamaker

The Celtics are loaded at point guard.

Maybe even too loaded.

But that won’t necessarily remain the situation.

This offseason, Marcus Smart will be a restricted free agent, Terry Rozier extension-eligible and Shane Larkin an unrestricted free agent. Kyrie Irving will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. As much as Boston wants to keep everyone, that might not be feasible.

So, it’s time to add more cheap talent

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2018





Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

The Celtics and Euroleague star Brad Wanamaker are close to finalizing a contract, as @wojespn said. According to a source, Boston is seeking a two-year deal and Wanamaker, a former Pitt star, is leaning toward one year. Either way, it’ll likely be done soon, possibly tomorrow. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 25, 2018





Wanamaker went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2011. He has since plays in the D-League and overseas, developing into an NBA-caliber player.

The Celtics did well signing Daniel Theis from Europe last year. I’d bet on their foreign scouting paying off again.

The bigger question: What happens with the players currently ahead of Wanamaker on the depth chart? It’d be easy enough for Wanamaker to take Larkin’s job, but are Irving, Smart and/or Rozier also on the move?