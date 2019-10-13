Report: Celtics sign Tacko Fall to two-way contract

TackoMania will continue in Portland and in Boston.

The Celtics converted 7-foot-7 phenom Tacko Fall to a two-way contract on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This means Fall will spend most of his time with the C's G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, but can spend up to 45 days on Boston's NBA roster.

Celtics are converting 7-foot-6 rookie Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, league sources tell ESPN. He will spend most of his season developing with G-League affiliate Maine, but can spend up to 45 days with Celtics in NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2019

This news comes on the heels of the C's signing guard Max Strus to a two-year NBA contract on Sunday.

Tacko has quickly become a fan favorite in Boston since joining the team via an Exhibit 10 contract over the summer. C's fans certainly will be pleased to know TackoMania won't be coming to an end any time soon.

