Report: Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to four-year, $115 million extension

Jaylen Brown is sticking with Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Celtics are locking up Jaylen Brown for the long term. Brown reportedly agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension with the team Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is surprising considering Brown, 22, is coming off a disappointing season. After making the All-Rookie team during the 2016-17 season, Brown showed growth in his second year, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Those figures fell to 13 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season.

On top of that, the Celtics haven’t been eager to sign players on rookie contracts to extensions lately. Brown is the first Celtics player since Rajon Rondo to receive a rookie extension.

Brown's agent @JGlushon and Danny Ainge negotiated much of the deal over the weekend in Boston. This is Ainge's first rookie extension deal as GM since Rajon Rondo in 2009. https://t.co/6IveiroxNU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

With the move, the Celtics are betting on Brown bouncing back after a tough third season. Despite being in the league for three years, Brown is still young, and has plenty of room to grow as a player.

Getting back to his sophomore numbers would be a step in the right direction. With this deal, however, the Celtics are making it clear they expect more from Brown moving forward.

