Report: Celtics sign Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

BOSTON -- With injuries, inexperience and the need for rest making the Boston Celtics even more vulnerable when it comes to their frontcourt depth, the team has apparently found a temporary solution.

Shams Charania of the Athletic says ex-Celtic Greg Monroe has agreed to a 10-day contract with Boston.

Monroe played 26 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.

He appeared in 38 games with Toronto this season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets who wound up waiving the 28-year-old center.

Signing Monroe to a 10-day contract makes sense for both the Celtics and Monroe.

For Boston, it affords them the opportunity to rest Al Horford and not be overly concerned about the center position with Aron Baynes' ankle sprain, originally diagnosed as a Grade-2 sprain, apparently not being as severe following an MRI in Boston.

He could return as early as Sunday's game against San Antonio, but the addition of Monroe gives Boston the option of allowing Baynes added time to rest even if he's healthy enough to resume action.

And for Monroe, he will get an opportunity to play and in doing so, potentially up his stock in the eyes of potential suitors this summer when he's seeking to be signed during the free agency period.

Boston also has rookie Robert Williams III and Daniel Theis at center, but both have had their shares of inconsistent play which made the need for adding a proven, veteran center a necessity in the eyes of the Celtics as they try and close out the season playing well, with momentum heading into the playoffs.

