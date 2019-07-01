Report: Celtics sign Enes Kanter to two-year, $10M deal

The Boston Celtics continue to make additions in the offseason. The team struck again Monday, adding big man Enes Kanter on a two-year, $10 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kanter’s contract may only wind up being a one-year deal. The 27-year-old Kanter has a player option for that second year. Last season, Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Celtics have been active on the market since losing Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets. Boston has already reportedly agreed to a deal with Kemba Walker.

Kanter reportedly considered re-joining the Trail Blazers, but felt pressured by the team.

New Celtics center Enes Kanter via text to @TheUndefeated on why he didn’t return to Portland. pic.twitter.com/kznF6CUmbU — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2019

However, Blazers superstar Damian Lillard cast some doubt on Kanter’s account of the negotiation.

Sometimes there’s a chance you lose out on two ppl because you’re waiting on one. What I can confirm is that my boy was not given 6 mins lol... he was prob down to 6 mins from the original 45 https://t.co/vDn4cfxVHg — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 1, 2019

Now that Kanter is back in the Eastern Conference, he should have more opportunities to take on the Knicks. Kanter left the team on poor terms after losing playing time last season.

He’ll also get a shot to play against Julius Randle, who Kanter may have started a budding rivalry with this offseason.

