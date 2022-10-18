Report: Celtics' Robert Williams could miss more time after PRP injection

Report: New timeline for Robert Williams after PRP injection in knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We have another update on the Robert Williams injury front, and it's not exactly a positive one.

Boston Celtics big man received a PRP injection in his knee Monday to promote healing after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in late September, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

According to Charania, the current plan is to have Williams return "at some point in the second half of the season."

"I'm told his hope is sometime in December or January, but it could even be later than that," Charania said on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show.

The Celtics originally announced that Williams was expected to return to basketball activities eight to 12 weeks after his surgery on Sept. 23. That timeline suggested an early-to-mid-December return, but now it appears we may not see Time Lord until 2023, as the halfway point of the regular season is Jan. 9.

Charania did add that Williams would "probably" be able to play right now if it was the postseason, and that the Celtics are proceeding with extreme caution to avoid rushing him back. As much as the C's want Williams back as soon as possible, that's a wise strategy, as it's more important that the talented big man is healthy for the regular season.\

Celtics Talk: What can we expect from the 22-23 Celtics? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Boston will need several frontcourt players to step up in Williams' absence, including Al Horford, Grant Williams, recent signing Noah Vonleh and even two-way big Mfiondu Kabengele.

If the Celtics can weather the storm without Time Lord for the first half of the season, they'll be much better off for the stretch run, where Williams can be a dangerous lob threat on offense and a shot-blocking weapon on defense.