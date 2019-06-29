Report: Celtics renounce rights to Terry Rozier, making him an unrestricted free agent

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Report: Celtics renounce rights to Terry Rozier, making him an unrestricted free agent originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

With Kemba Walker reportedly on the way, the Celtics appear set to part ways with Terry Rozier.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

After extending a qualifying offer to Rozier earlier on Saturday, the C's renounced their rights to the guard to make him an unrestricted free agent, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

This opens up a max slot for Walker, who's expected to sign a four-year, $141 million deal with Boston once NBA free agency begins Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

As for Rozier, the 25-year-old and the Knicks reportedly have mutual interest in a short-term contract.

Following an encouraging 2017-18 campaign, Rozier took a step back in a bench role last season averaging nine points per game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next

Back