Report: Celtics renounce rights to Terry Rozier, making him an unrestricted free agent

With Kemba Walker reportedly on the way, the Celtics appear set to part ways with Terry Rozier.

After extending a qualifying offer to Rozier earlier on Saturday, the C's renounced their rights to the guard to make him an unrestricted free agent, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Boston will renounce the rights to guard Terry Rozier - to open up a max slot for Kemba Walker - and he'll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

This opens up a max slot for Walker, who's expected to sign a four-year, $141 million deal with Boston once NBA free agency begins Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

As for Rozier, the 25-year-old and the Knicks reportedly have mutual interest in a short-term contract.

Following an encouraging 2017-18 campaign, Rozier took a step back in a bench role last season averaging nine points per game.

