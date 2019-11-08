Report: Celtics offered this player for Kristaps Porzingis in 2017

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Spurs, which tips off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 5 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

The Boston Celtics could look very different right now had they completed a blockbuster trade for former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis in 2017.

While the rumors didn't have much substance a few years ago, they have recently resurfaced in an article from Marc Berman of the New York Post detailing the inevitable trade that sent Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics reportedly offered a slew of assets to the Knicks for Porzingis, including budding-star Jaylen Brown.

Here's part of the report in which Berman discusses the Celtics trade offer:

The Celtics offered a trove of assets, including Jaylen Brown, in a scenario under which the Knicks could move up and select future Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, but again Jackson held back. Some in the league believe Jackson didn't make the trade on orders from owner James Dolan. Who would've thought then it would turn into one of Jackson's and Dolan's worst miscalculations?

Our own Celtics Insider A. Sherrod Blakely speculated Brown would be included in the deal in 2017, but nothing was certain at the time.

While the Knicks didn't complete a deal in 2017, they later sent Porzingis to the Mavericks following an ultimatum by the big man -- not receiving much in return and once again turning into an NBA cellar-dweller.

Had the Celtics completed that deal, they probably wouldn't have added the likes of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker to their now very talented roster.

The failed trade for Porzingis probably was for the best as Brown now is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists early on this season.

