Report: Celtics mentioned as trade destination for Bradley Beal

The Celtics' first-half struggles, not to mention the recent drama surrounding Kyrie Irving and his teammates, have some wondering if a change of scenery for some players might be in the offing to jump-start a second-half push up the Eastern Conference standings.

With the Feb. 7 trade deadline nearing, Boston was mentioned in a Bleacher Report story as a possible destination for a player who could perhaps be the NBA's most coveted at the deadline, the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

Beal, 25, has averaged 29.8 points on 45.7 shooting over his past 10 games since Washington lost his backcourt mate, John Wall, to season-ending surgery. Ken Berger's story reports that a "conga line of contenders have kicked the tires on Beal, by far the Wizards' most valuable - and most tradeable - asset."

Of the Celtics, Berger writes:

With the Celtics struggling to find an identity-and defined roles for their plethora of wing players-there could be a path to a deal. Jaylen Brown, the expiring contract of Marcus Morris or Aron Baynes (2019-20 player option) and a first-round pick would have the makings of a compelling offer, according to one executive. The C's could win the East with a core of Kyrie Irving, Beal, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Whether the Wizards would want to help Boston is another story.

Beal has two years and $56 million remaining on his contract.

