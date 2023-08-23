Report: Celtics to work out Louis King

Brad Stevens isn’t done making moves. The Boston Celtics have two open spots on their roster heading into training camp. A recent report from The Atheltic’s Shams Charania noted how Boston will be working out TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in the coming days. However, it would seem the Celtics are casting a wide net.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Boston has also invited former Philadelphia 76ers forward Louis King to a workout with the team. King spent last season on a two-way contract with the Sixers, making one appearance for their NBA roster.

“Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.”

King entered the NBA in 2019 with the Detroit Pistons before moving to the Sacramento Kings, where he spent two years. In four seasons, King has made just 27 appearances in the NBA and could be a candidate for the Celtics’ final two-way spot rather than one of their open roster spots.

At 6’7,” King can play both forward positions. However, Boston isn’t in the market for project players. Instead, Stevens will want to acquire veterans who are capable of making an impact —both on the court and in the locker room.

Both Warren and Stevens will have a greater chance of making it onto the Celtics roster ahead of the new season. Stevens has a reputation for being a defensive-minded wing, while Warren’s scoring ability is well known, although the veteran did struggle with the Phoenix Suns last season —his first since returning from injury.

Brad Stevens and Boston’s coaching staff will have some tough choices to make in the coming weeks as they look to finalize the Celtics’ roster ahead of the new season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire