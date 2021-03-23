Report: Celtics likely frontrunners for Magic’s Gordon, match Rockets’ bid

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
The Boston Celtics are reportedly in the lead of a bidding war for the services of Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon according to the Action Network’s Matt Moore, Boston having matched the Houston Rockets offer of two first-round picks.

Per Moore, the Celtics “are considered the frontrunners” to land the Magic star via trade, and “the framework of a deal is in active discussion” with Boston’s bid “considered the leading offer.” Moore adds that his sources made it clear that no deal has been agreed upon by the potential trade partners, and that the Magic are expected to continue to field offers up until the March 25 deadline this Thursday.

Earlier Monday, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick related that Gordon had formally requested a trade from the team.

The Action network analyst relates the offer is in the context of a deal also involving forward Evan Fournier, with Orlando pushing for guard Marcus Smart and Boston of course reluctant to part with him.

While further details regarding Boston’s offer remain unknown, it seems the team is serious about making an in-season move for the first time since trading for fan-favorite point guard Isaiah Thomas in 2015.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

