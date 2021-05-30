Report: Celtics' Kemba Walker unlikely to play in Game 4 vs. Nets

Report: Kemba unlikely to play in Game 4 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the Boston Celtics will be without Kemba Walker when they host the Brooklyn Nets for Game 4 on Sunday night.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Walker is unlikely to play due a bone bruise in his left knee. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had said Walker -- who's listed on the C's injury report as questionable -- would test the knee out during morning workouts.

Kemba Walker (bone bruise, left knee) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of Nets-Celtics. Brad Stevens told reporters that Celtics would know more about Walker's status after morning workouts today. Following those workouts, Walker is unlikely to play in Game 4, per sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 30, 2021

Walker played through the injury during the Celtics' Game 3 win, but he was largely ineffective. The 31-year-old point guard finished with six points on 3-of-14 shooting (0-for-7 from 3).

Without Walker, veteran guard Marcus Smart will be counted on to step up as he did Friday night when he dropped 23 points while shooting 8-for-11 from the field. Another big night from Jayson Tatum (50 points in Game 3) wouldn't hurt either.

Tip-off for Celtics vs. Nets Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.