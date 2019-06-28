Report: Celtics issues were not limited to just Kyrie Irving

Losing Kyrie Irving may be a good thing for the Boston Celtics, but it’s not going to solve all their problems. While Irving had his issues with the team last season, he was far from the only reason the Celtics disappointed, according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullen.

In fact, it sounds like Irving initially was part of the solution. Early in the season, it was Irving who encouraged teammates to share the ball and pass more often. There was also an incident in Miami, when the 27-year-old Irving was angry with teammates who went out and partied in the middle of back-to-back games.

The Celtics lost the game the next day, and Irving spent roughly a half hour after the contest practicing jump shots alone. When asked about it, he may have hinted at his frustration with his young teammates, saying, "I just wanted to feel good going into the next game. We're staying over in Miami, so I'd rather be in here than be out in Miami right now."

Eventually, that frustration boiled over and Irving soured on the franchise. The Celtics aren’t quite sure why that’s the case, according to MacMullen.

It wasn't an easy season for Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Much like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who still aren't clear on all the reasons why Irving soured on them, the Celtics remain puzzled about exactly how their prized player became so disenchanted so quickly.

Between the young players not taking things as seriously as they should, various players wanting more minutes and Irving, Celtics radio announcer Cedric Maxwell told MacMullen the team was “the most dysfunctional team I've seen since 1983.”

With Irving likely gone — potentially to re-join LeBron James in Los Angeles — the Celtics will look to get their chemistry back in the right place. The team is reportedly making a play for Kemba Walker, who has been disappointed with the Charlotte Hornets’ offer.

Despite all those interpersonal issues, the Celtics were still a good team in 2019. Even without Irving, there are plenty of pieces there to be even better next season. It’s just a matter of making those pieces fit.

