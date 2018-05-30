Report: Celtics interested in trading up for Texas' Mo Bamba

We have our first of what will surely be many bona fide Celtics trade rumor of the three-day-old offseason.

Sean Devaney of The Sporting News reports that the Celtics are interested in trading up in the draft for Texas' 7-foot-1 center Mo Bamba.

He's projected to go as high as No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks in the June 21 draft. Devaney reports that the Orlando Magic, who pick sixth, are high on Bamba as well.

More from Devaney's story:

Sources told Sporting News that Boston has expressed interest in Bamba, including interviewing him at the Chicago pre-draft combine two weeks ago. Bamba measured in with a record wingspan of 7-10 in Chicago, reinforcing his status as the most ready-made rim protector in the draft.

The Celtics have the No. 27 pick, but they have multiple assets on hand that could help them move into the top five of the draft, where the Grizzlies (No. 4) and Mavericks (No. 5) have made it clear they're willing to make a deal.

It's almost certain that the Celtics would not move rookie forward Jayson Tatum, who just wrapped up the postseason as the team's leading scorer, at 18.5 points per game. Less certain, though, is what Boston might do with point guard Terry Rozier (16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs) or swingman Jaylen Brown (18.0 points per game in the playoffs).

Bamba, who turned 20 May 12, averaged 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in his one season at Texas. His 7-foot-10 wingspan is an NBA record, surpassing Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

