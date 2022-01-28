Report: Celtics guard Dennis Schroder a ‘main target’ for Cavs’ new $9 million disabled player exception

Boston Celtics veteran point guard Dennis Schroder might just be a Cleveland Cavalier by the end of the 2021-22 NBA season according to new reporting by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. In a recent appearance on the network’s “NBA Today” show, the senior writer revealed that the German floor general was a player of interest for the Cavs to use a freshly-granted injury exception on via trade.

“Today they were granted a $9 million disabled player exception by the league for the Ricky Rubio season-ending ACL. They can use that to trade for a player with one year left on his contract,” explained Windhorst.

“League executives believe a main target for that will be Dennis Schroder, who fits into that trade exception. Such a trade would potentially take the Celtics below the luxury tax and he could help (Cleveland) on the perimeter.”

Given this tracks with what we’ve been seeing from the Celtics in their prior moves bringing in Bol Bol and PJ Dozier for Juancho Hernangomez and the fact that the collective bargaining agreement of the league will not allow Boston to offer Schroder more than 120% of his current bargain salary, there may well be fire to go with this smoke.

