Report: Celtics exploring Pritchard trade to land first-round pick

The Boston Celtics haven't made a first-round pick since taking Payton Pritchard 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Could they use Pritchard as a means to end that streak?

The Celtics "have explored trades" involving their lone selection in Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft (No. 35 overall) and Pritchard to "move up into the first round," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Tuesday.

It's unclear what pick Boston could obtain in such a trade, or who they might target with that first-rounder. But it makes sense why they're at least considering trading Pritchard.

The 26-year-old guard saw his minutes reduced last season in a crowded backcourt that included Marcus Smart, Derrick White and offseason addition Malcolm Brogdon. It's likely at least one of Boston's four guards gets moved in a trade this offseason, and Pritchard has been open about his desire to be traded and get more playing time.

Pritchard should have interested parties as a scrappy, talented backup guard who can provide a scoring punch off the bench and is a career 40 percent 3-point shooter. The three-year veteran reportedly has "several supporters" in Phoenix, where the Suns may be looking for guard depth after trading away Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

There's also a case to keep Pritchard, however. The Oregon product is set to make just $4 million next season on the final year of his rookie contract, while Smart, White and Brogdon are all making north of $18 million. Trading Brogdon or Smart and keeping Pritchard would give the Celtics a better chance of staying under the "second apron" of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, which kicks in for the 2024-25 and includes harsh penalties for teams that exceed that apron.

If the Celtics are high on a player in this year's draft and can move up to grab him, it's worth moving on from Pritchard. But Brad Stevens and Co. reportedly still think highly of Pritchard as well, and will need to make sure that player represents better value than what they already have.