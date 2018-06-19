Report: Celtics have interest in signing Euro League star

The Celtics are among several NBA teams with interest in signing Euro League star Brad Wanamaker, according to international basketball reporter David Pick.

I'm told the Boston Celtics are giving strong considering to bring over Euro star Brad Wanamaker - MVP of the Turkish finals with Fenerbahce. Other NBA teams with interest: ORL, BRK, PHI and MIA. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 18, 2018

The Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat also have interest in Wanamaker, according to Pick.

Brad Wanamaker will maximize his NBA interest before returning to Europe, where a $3.8M deal through 2020 awaits him in Barcelona, via source. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 18, 2018

Wanamaker, 28, a 6-foot-4 guard, went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. He's averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 assists and shot 43 percent, 36 percent from 3, in three Euro League seasons.

