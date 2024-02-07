Report: Celtics acquiring Xavier Tillman in trade with Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics aren't waiting until NBA trade deadline day to bolster their roster.

The Celtics are acquiring big man Xavier Tillman in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Here are the terms of the deal, per Wojnarowski:

Celtics receive: Xavier Tillman

Grizzlies receive: Celtics' 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta), Celtics' 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Tillman is a solid addition for the Celtics. The 25-year-old was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while playing just 20.6 minutes per night in Memphis and is a solid defender at 6-foot-8, 245 pounds. He gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford alongside Luke Kornet and two-way big man Neemias Queta.

Xavier Tillman adds big-man depth with defense-minded presence. Averaging 2.1 stocks per game this season and always among top bigs in steals (98th percentile this year, per Cleaning the Glass). — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 7, 2024

The Michigan State product isn't the most gifted offensive player -- he's shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 22.6 percent from 3-point range this season -- but he played some of his best basketball during the 2023 postseason, averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 30.6 minutes per game in Memphis' first-round series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tillman is making just $1.9 million on the final season of his rookie contract, but as ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out, the Celtics need to take on his contract using their $6.2 million traded player exception for Grant Williams.

The $1.8M Justin Jackson Traded Player Exception is available.



However, Boston cannot add the $250K buffer because of the rules of the second apron.



Tillman➡️$6.2M TE https://t.co/UzUKm6pd4z — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 7, 2024

The Celtics enter Wednesday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with the NBA's best record at 38-12, but this move is a sign that Stevens is still looking for ways to improve the roster with Banner 18 as the ultimate goal.