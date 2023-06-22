Report: Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis from Wizards in 3-way trade that sends Marcus Smart to Grizzlies

Kristaps Porziņģis to the Boston Celtics is back on.

After a deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers fell through, the Celtics and Washington Wizards worked out a deal including the Memphis Grizzlies to send the 7-3 center to Boston ahead of a Wednesday night deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Celtics will send Marcus Smart to Memphis while the Wizards will receive Grizzlies guard in Tyus Jones in the deal. Porziņģis agreed to opt into his $36 million player option next season to make the trade happen. Other details of the trade weren't initially clear.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

News of the trade broke shortly after Wojnarwoski reported the dissolution of a proposed three-way trade involving the Clippers.

Earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers were closing in on a three-way deal that would have sent Porziņģis to Boston. Per the reported parameters, the Wizards would have received Marcus Morris and the No. 30 pick in Thursday's draft from Los Angeles, while Boston would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers.

Marc Stein reports that Clippers injury concerns around Brogdon led to the collapse of the trade.

Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight.



A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.



More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2023

The Clippers would also have sent wing Amir Coffey to Washington, and the Celtics would have sent Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards in the deal, per Wojnarowski. The trade would have required Porziņģis to opt into his $36 million player option for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Porziņģis will join a Celtics team that finished second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. After consecutive trips to the conference finals that included an NBA Finals appearance in 2022, Boston is looking to get over the hump to an NBA championship.

Porziņģis, 27, averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks last season while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance in 65 games. His scoring average was a career high, eclipsing the 22.7 ppg from his only All-Star campaign in 2017-18 with the New York Knicks.

A 7-foot-3 power forward and center, Porziņģis offers versatility on offense and a defensive presence capable of altering shots on the perimeter and in the post. He would join a Celtics front line that features veteran starter Al Horford and 2021-22 All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams III alongside All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum.