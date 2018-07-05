Report: Celtics, 76ers not ready to part with top players for Kawhi Leonard

Despite a wild NBA offseason so far, the Eastern Conference has been relatively calm. LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, Paul George and other top free agents all landed with teams in the West.

That could all change depending on what the Spurs do with Kawhi Leonard. Though he made it clear to them he wants a trade weeks ago, they have yet to budge on dealing him. Once they do, he could very well come East and change the landscape of the NBA.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there are reasons why he hasn't yet been dealt to the Sixers or Celtics, two teams that are likely landing spots based on their abundant trade assets. Here is what Woj said this week, as transcribed by Pro Basketball Talk:

Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz – they're off limits. Boston's really got their top five players off limits. Boston's more willing to do a deal that's pick-heavy. But the Spurs want good players back. They don't want to rebuild. They want picks and guys who can help them stay in the playoffs.

