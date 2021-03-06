Report: Celtics, 76ers, Heat, others interested in Larry Nance Jr. trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Larry Nance Jr. could help a lot of teams: A small-ball four who understands his role, can be a playmaker when asked, scores 9.3 points and grabs 6.8 boards a game, shooting 38.1% from three, and plays quality defense. He could be plugged straight into the rotation on a lot of teams.

Which is why the Cavaliers are getting a lot of calls about a Nance trade, reports Chris Fedor at Cleveland.com.

According to sources, Nance is the player the Cavs have received the most calls about. Sources say the Minnesota Timberwolves have been aggressively pursuing him since the offseason. Nance’s old teammate and buddy D’Angelo Russell is a strong Nance advocate. Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Miami and Dallas have also shown interest.

But the Cavs keep telling opposing teams that Nance, who is expected to be back in the lineup on March 12 following surgery on his fractured left hand, isn’t available. They recognize what he means to the city and organization. It’s hard to see an immediate path to improvement by sending him away. Who — or what — is considered an upgrade? Altman has even joked with opposing execs about having to trade himself in any Nance deal because fans, coaches and players would quickly turn on him.

This is exactly the kind of thing that a front office should leak if it’s trying to drive up the price for a player.

It’s also true that Nance is tied to the city — his father played there, this is where he wanted to be, he’s great in the community — and he helps the team win on the court. GMs know that if they are trading the fan-favorite away, they better get a haul back for him.

Nance is a name to watch as the trade deadline approaches March 25, but other Cavaliers also could be on the move. The biggest name to watch is Andre Drummond, a rock-solid old-school center who has been sitting out through this process and could help teams such as Toronto and Boston. The challenge is Drummond makes $28.7 million and is a free agent next season, that’s a lot of salary to match for a potential rental.

Expect a lot more Cleveland rumors in the coming weeks.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

T.J. McConnell sets steals record, gets triple-double in Pacers’ win... NBA Power Rankings: Utah, Brooklyn 1-2 at the midseason mark Report: NBA allowing two-way players to play unlimited games, including playoffs

Report: Celtics, 76ers, Heat, others interested in Larry Nance Jr. trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics have reportedly ‘shown interest’ in Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.

    The Cleveland forward would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.

  • Sixers are showing interest in trading for Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.

  • Lakers, Nets, Bucks, others reportedly interested in P.J. Tucker trade

    Houston is expected to be an active seller at the deadline.

  • Stephen Curry now tied with a Warriors legend for most NBA All-Star starter selections in franchise history

    The Warriors All-Star is tied with a franchise legend for most stars all-time

  • Carmelo Anthony believes 2004 Olympics ‘could have been different’ for USA Basketball

    Melo averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds as the U.S. team went 5-3.

  • Rockets recall prospect guard Kevin Porter Jr. from NBA G League

    Porter averaged 24.1 points (44.8% FG), 7.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes per game with the Vipers.

  • Blake Griffin free agency: Lakers interested, Nets leaders to land him

    The former Los Angeles Clippers star is heavily leaning towards signing with the Brooklyn Nets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

  • NBA MVP watch: It's Joel Embiid’s award to lose at the All-Star break

    The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.

  • Zion Williamson recalls Carmelo Anthony juking him out of his shoes as rookie

    Zion Williamson has played against a lot of great NBA players in his short career, but two that he admires the most are Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard.

  • NBA's Pistons agree to contract buyout with Blake Griffin

    Former number one NBA draft pick Blake Griffin has reached a buyout deal with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, the team announced on Friday.

  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/06/2021

  • 76ers should steer clear of making a trade, stick with what they have

    Let's pump the brakes on trying to tinker with the 76ers' roster through trades. By Dan Roche

  • At Versace Fall 2021, Platforms — and Gigi Hadid — Are Officially Back

    A high-impact virtual show had the Hadid sisters in the highest heels of the season so far.

  • NBA All-Star 2021: The game no one seemed to want

    ATLANTA (AP) It's the NBA All-Star Game almost no one seemed to want. Certainly not the players, who scoffed at the notion of playing an exhibition game in the midst of a pandemic. The city of Atlanta, picked as a replacement for original host Indianapolis, didn't seem so thrilled with the idea, either.

  • Donovan Mitchell won't like the NBA's review of the Sixers OT win

    Donovan Mitchell blasted the officials for their work in Wednesday night's 76ers win. The league reviewed 50 calls over the final two minutes and overtime. Bad news, Utah.

  • Joel Embiid to donate $100,000 from All-Star week to three homeless shelters

    Joel Embiid wants to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Clayton Kershaw exuding 'lightness' after shedding World Series failure weight

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has noticed a different "demeanor" in Clayton Kershaw coming off the Dodgers' World Series title season.

  • Andrew Cuomo was never a hero. Karma is coming for him, with a vengeance

    The media puffed up Cuomo as a pandemic savior and anti-Trump. Now he’s accused of sexual harassment and concealing nursing home deaths ‘Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by.’ Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters For so long, television was good to Andrew Cuomo. The most famous governor in America charmed millions of viewers with his televised briefings in the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic, reciting bare facts from his homely PowerPoints. Journalists, pundits and cable television hosts swooned – he was primetime material, the winner of an actual Emmy award, the Queens-bred foil to the frothing Queens native in the White House. In this narrative, Cuomo was every bit the heroic protagonist – his myth only becoming more inflated as tens of thousands died of coronavirus in his own state, the mass carnage a result, in part, of his poor decision-making. The mythic Cuomo never made sense to those who had covered the pandemic closely and investigated the shadowy workings of the government he controlled, but that didn’t seem to matter. The biggest media companies in America had their plot lines to write; inconvenient facts, like immunity shields and hidden nursing home death counts and early comparisons to the flu, were left on the cutting-room floor. Now Cuomo returns to the center of the media universe. This time, he has been accused of sexual harassment by three different women. This time, he is facing an FBI investigation into how he handled the state’s nursing homes, where the true coronavirus death toll was allegedly intentionally masked for months. This time, a state legislator who went public with unhinged threats Cuomo made against him can become famous himself. Cuomo is on the front page of every New York City newspaper, a headliner of the nightly newscasts, and a constant subject of debate and intrigue on CNN and MSNBC. Corporate media abhors a vacuum. If Donald Trump was still president of the United States, Cuomo could count on the idiocy and scandal in the White House to distract from whatever came out of New York. That’s how he became a star in the first place. Trump’s federal response to the pandemic was so plainly inept and horrendous, any questions about failure on the local level could always be deflected, especially by eager, Cuomo-worshiping Democrats. One salacious, incendiary or perplexing Trump tweet could seize a headline and give cover to all of those, like Cuomo, who were failing out of view. Those days are long gone. Joe Biden, a conventional Democrat, is president now. He does not like to tweet. He does not feud with the media, celebrities, Democrats or even most Republicans. He has his own serious shortcomings, but they are not the stuff that the de facto showrunners at cable TV stations are hunting for. Media executives like Jeff Zucker saw a great story in Trump – they admitted as much themselves – and carried his early campaign rallies on live television, an unprecedented decision that helped pave the way for his ascent in 2016. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling Now what? CPAC excluded, Trump has left the stage, his Twitter account deleted, his rantings confined to occasional Fox appearances. The major media companies need new scandal to occupy their viewers, to seize their imaginations and keep them coming back for more. Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling. There is a natural narrative arc, a rising and falling action; these media companies helped create a myth, and now they will tear it down. The myth, in any sane world, would never have existed in the first place. But that’s where we are. Many politicians in New York are now calling for Cuomo to resign. Once so commanding, the governor now hides, refusing to appear on TV or talk to the press. His schedule is emptied out. He is hoping this all blows over. But that’s not quite how the modern media work. If there is a void to fill, it will be filled, and the distractions of Trump are no longer there to bail Cuomo out. Sexual harassment allegations can drive news cycles for weeks. Given Cuomo’s behavioral history, there could very well be more to come. This is the fate a television character as abhorrent as Cuomo deserves. He is huddled somewhere in Albany, pining for a comeback arc. But cancellation is just as likely. Ross Barkan is a writer based in New York City and the author of the forthcoming book The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York

  • Begley: What could lie ahead for All-Star Julius Randle as the trade deadline approaches

    Julius Randle will represent the Knicks at this year's NBA All-Star game and is seen as a big piece in the Knicks rebuild by prominent people within the Knicks organization as SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reports. However, with the NBA trade deadline approaching the Knicks could still take calls on their star forward.

  • Knicks takeaways from their surprising first half of the season

    The Knicks head into the All-Star break above .500 and in sole possession of the fifth seed in the East. On GEICO SportsNite, the guys discuss their biggest takeaways from the Knicks' first half of the season including their new identity, the team's improved defense, and their relevance in the East.