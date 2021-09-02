Report: CeeDee Lamb among 4 Cowboys back to work from COVID list

With one week to go before the season opener, the Cowboys are getting several key pieces of the puzzle back on the table. The team’s late-preseason additions to the Reserve/COVID list have substantially impacted only two preseason games and a handful of practices and meetings thus far, but there had been concern with every passing day over whether those names on the list would be back in action in time to play September 9th against the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s Clarence Hill Jr. is reporting that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee, and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins will likely be activated from the COVID watchlist on Thursday and return to practice with the team.

Only Lamb, kazee and Watkins will be activated today. It hasn't been 10 days yet for Williams https://t.co/zzQB0b0pyf — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2021

Offensive lineman Connor Williams remains on the list, as does wide receiver Noah Brown.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had also been under COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus. He missed the club’s last two preseason games and was participating only virtually in team meetings. ESPN’s Ed Werder announced that Quinn was also back at work as of Wednesday evening.

#Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who missed two preseason games because of Covid, has returned to The Star to game plan with his staff for the season-opener at Tampa a week from tomorrow night. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 1, 2021

Having players on the Reserve/COVID list technically meant that the Cowboys were able to do a little fudging on Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, as players under COVID protocol do not count toward the official 53-man roster. But for each player now activated off of that list, the team will be required to make a corresponding move with someone else.

