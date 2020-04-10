Report: CBS sacks Dan Fouts from No. 2 NFL broadcast team

When the NFL returns, the No. 2 team for CBS broadcasts will have a different sound.

Via media reporter Andrew Marchand of the N.Y. Post, CBS has sacked longtime analyst Dan Fouts.

The move to part ways with Fouts is not tied to coronavirus-related cutbacks, Marchand said; Fouts’ contract was scheduled to end at the conclusion of the coming season.

According to Marchand, CBS is now targeting Charles Davis, an NFL analyst on Fox, as a potential replacement, or Trent Green, whom the network already has in-house. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Rich Gannon and James Lofton are also in-house candidates.

Whichever analyst CBS settles on will be paired with Ian Eagles, one of the best play-by-play voices in sports.

The 69-year-old Fouts was a Hall of Fame quarterback with the San Diego Chargers, retiring in 1987. He began his broadcasting career the next year, with CBS, but was also part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for a brief stint, and has been a commentator for college football.

Davis has reportedly been at risk of losing his job at Fox to Greg Olsen if the tight end, who has drawn raves for his brief stints thus far as a broadcaster, opts for retirement.

CBS’ big offseason move was re-signing Tony Romo to a huge 10-year deal.

CBS has reportedly parted ways with broadcaster Dan Fouts. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:



