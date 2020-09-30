Report: CBS crew has been told Steelers-Titans will be played on Monday

Barring a further outbreak among the Titans, they’ll host the Steelers on Monday or Tuesday. Monday apparently is the target.

Paul Kuharsky reports that the CBS crew that will be working the game has been told that it will happen on Monday night.

This will give the Titans limited time to practice, if as expected they return to the facility on Saturday. However, a Tuesday night game would leave the Titans and Steelers with significantly limited time to get ready for Week Five games against the Bills and Browns, respectively.

The Titans have had only one additional postive result since the news of the outbreak first emerged on Monday. Given the incubation period for the virus, there’s still time for more positives to emerge. If that happens, the question becomes whether the facility can open on Saturday, and whether the game can be played at all in Week Four.

For now, though, the target is Monday night, with presumably a local-markets-only broadcast of a game between undefeated teams that frankly could be far more compelling than the 0-3 Falcons visiting the 3-0 Packers broadcast nationally on Monday Night Football.

