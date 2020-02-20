Report: CBA proposal would change NFL playoff structure, add 7th spot in both conferences

Teams on the brink of the playoffs could receive a big boost in the upcoming NFL season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league's new collective bargaining agreement proposal would add an additional playoff spot in both conferences and eliminate a first-round bye for the second seed, ultimately creating a six-game slate for Wild Card weekend.

There's growing confidence that the players and owners can strike an agreement, and that could come as early as next week, according to Schefter.

That optimism comes less than a month after NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith hinted that a two-year strike may be necessary for the players to receive everything they're seeking in the new deal.

If the proposal gets passed through, the league would implement the playoff changes for the 2020-2021 season.

Players that are on the top-seeded team in each conference would also receive pay during the first-round bye, which is not the case under the current agreement.

There are still issues to resolve before the two sides reach an agreement, according to ESPN. Chief among those issues is the back-and-forth about allowing the possibility of a 17-game regular season, which the league would not phase in until at least 2021.

