Report: CB Jimmy Moreland visiting Browns for workout Friday

The Cleveland Browns seem to have good depth at their cornerback position but, as we’ve noted numerous times, that won’t stop GM Andrew Berry from mixing things up. Berry constantly brings players in for workouts and is often making moves at the bottom of the roster.

Earlier today, we shared that CB Greedy Williams was downgraded from a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice to not practicing on Thursday. CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II have also dealt with some injury issues in training camp while rookie CB Martin Emerson has looked good in his time on the field.

Perhaps in response to Williams’ injury concern, the Browns are reportedly bringing in CB Jimmy Moreland for a workout Friday:

Source: CB Jimmy Moreland, who worked out for the New Orleans Saints today, will travel to Cleveland for a workout with the #Browns tomorrow. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 8, 2022

Moreland last played for the Houston Texans after two seasons with Washington. In his three years in the league, Moreland has played in 37 games where he has five pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

The 5’11” cornerback also is credited with half a sack.

If Berry does sign Moreland, he fits better on the inside as a slot cornerback than on the outside. A move for a slot cornerback could keep Newsome on the outside in three or more wide receiver sets.

Stay tuned for official word that Moreland visited and whether or not Berry has another move to make with the roster.

