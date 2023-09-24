Report: CB Desmond King expected to make Steelers debut vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 27th-ranked secondary could get a shot in the arm tonight versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Per Mike Nicastro of The Sick Podcast, cornerback Desmond King, signed by Pittsburgh on August 30, is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday Night Football.

King was inactive for the first two games.

Source: Desmond King will make his #Steelers debut tonight. The Pittsburgh secondary will hope to get a boost from the former first team All-Pro corner – if he gets some reps there. I’ve been told he’ll get the chance to return kicks 👀 — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) September 24, 2023

King, a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, has 53 career starts including 25 starts over the last two seasons with the Houston Texans.

In what defensive packages he’ll play remains to be seen, as he’s versatile enough to play inside and outside, but he could lend his services in the return game with Gunner Olszewski out with a concussion. He’s logged 1,283 yards on 57 kick returns and 918 yards on 101 punt returns in his career. He took two punts for touchdowns with the Chargers in 2018 and 2019.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire