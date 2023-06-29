Report: CB Ahkello Witherspoon to sign with Rams

There was a time not too long ago when it looked like Ahkello Witherspoon was the answer at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fast-forward a year and now we get word that Witherspoon, a free agent, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. This is according to a report by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers traded for Witherspoon in September of 2021. The team sent a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers. Witherspoon started slow but by the end of the season ended up leading the team in interceptions. It was enough that the Steelers gave Witherspoon a contract extension at the end of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, 2022 went all wrong for Witherspoon and an injury sidelined him for all but four games of the season. Pittsburgh waived Witherspoon in May of 2023. The Steelers added veterans Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan in free agency and drafted Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr.

Free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon is signing with the #Rams, per source. At 6-2, 208 pounds, Witherspoon’s a big corner who’s been very productive. In 13 games with the #Steelers over the past two seasons, he’s amassed 11 PBUs and 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/26OSi596fh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 29, 2023

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers DT Cam Heyward poses fascinating question for fans ESPN names TE/FB Connor Heyward as Steelers surprise standout 4 depth players we are rooting for to make the Steelers roster

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire