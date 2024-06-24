Report: Cavs hiring Warriors assistant Atkinson as new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steve Kerr and the Warriors will need a new lead assistant coach for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Kenny Atkinson is set to be hired as the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania both reported Monday morning, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/x60kBtvQDQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise's new head coach. pic.twitter.com/ddWGgkdMtr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2024

